FAIRFIELD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police-Gettysburg are investigating a burglary that occurred at WellSpan Pharmacy in Fairfield.

An unknown male broke into the pharmacy at 4910 Fairfield Road and successfully stole approximately $200 worth of drugs.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Gueck at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crime Stoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a reward.