Lancaster County woman sentenced to up to 9 years in state prison for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been sentenced to up to 9 years in state prison for dealing fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old woman.
Tasha Vargas, 35, of Lancaster, previously pled guilty to a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death. She was recently sentenced to 4 to 9 years in state prison.
Authorities say on Jan. 14, 2021 around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Budget Host Inn in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township for a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police said they found a deceased 30-year-old woman inside of the hotel bathroom.
After reviewing video footage and conducting interviews, police found that the victim had entered the hotel via a rear entrance around 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 14 to meet up with Vargas.
Police say that the duo entered a room that was registered to Vargas.
During the course of the investigation, authorities say that they also recovered a laptop from the hotel room that contained a Facebook messenger thread between the victim and Vargas where the drug purchase was negotiated.
In the messages, Vargas told the victim she had "real d not fetty" or heroin and not fentanyl, police said.
The Lancaster County Coroner's Office listed the victim's cause of death as acute fentanyl and heroin toxicity.
If you or someone you know needs help regarding drug addiction, you can visit the Lancaster County Drug and Alcohol Commission’s brochure that provides many resources.