Lancaster County woman sentenced to up to 9 years in state prison for drug delivery resulting in death

Tasha Vargas, 35, of Lancaster, could serve up to 9 years in state prison after pleading guilty to felony charges.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been sentenced to up to 9 years in state prison for dealing fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old woman.

Tasha Vargas, 35, of Lancaster, previously pled guilty to a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death. She was recently sentenced to 4 to 9 years in state prison.

Authorities say on Jan. 14, 2021 around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Budget Host Inn in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township for a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police said they found a deceased 30-year-old woman inside of the hotel bathroom.

After reviewing video footage and conducting interviews, police found that the victim had entered the hotel via a rear entrance around 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 14 to meet up with Vargas.

Police say that the duo entered a room that was registered to Vargas.

During the course of the investigation, authorities say that they also recovered a laptop from the hotel room that contained a Facebook messenger thread between the victim and Vargas where the drug purchase was negotiated.

In the messages, Vargas told the victim she had "real d not fetty" or heroin and not fentanyl, police said.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office listed the victim's cause of death as acute fentanyl and heroin toxicity.