Chambersburg man facing charges after victim overdoses on Fentanyl

Andrew Plank, 27, is facing multiple charges in connection to a Chambersburg man's overdose death.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg man is facing charges after a victim overdosed on Fentanyl.

Andrew Plank, 27, is facing drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges for his role in the incident.

On April 25 around 8:20 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Sutherland Court in Greene Township for a report of a deceased 28-year-old man.

Upon arrival, police identified the victim as Dylan Everhart, of Chambersburg. He was declared deceased by members of the Franklin County Coroner's office, and after an investigation, it was determined that Everhart had died from an apparent overdose of Fentanyl.

Police investigated the events before Everhart's death, and identified Plank as a suspect in the death.

During an interview with State Police at Chambersburg, Plank admitted to providing the Fentanyl that led to Everhart's death.

As a result, Plank was arrested and is facing charges.