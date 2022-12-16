x
Crime

Man arrested after delivering fentanyl mix that killed woman in Palmyra

Michael Lewis was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related charges due to his role in the incident.
Credit: Palmyra Borough Police Department

PALMYRA, Pa. — A man was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related charges after police found a woman dead in a Palmyra hotel room.

Michael Lewis was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and involuntary manslaughter.

Palmyra police say they arrived at The Red Carpet Inn in Palmyra on June 2, 2021, for a report of a dead woman in a room.

An autopsy determined that 36-year-old Amber Behney died from a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

After a lengthy investigation, police believe Lewis to be the one who delivered the drugs resulting in Behney's death.

Officers filed charges on Dec. 14.

