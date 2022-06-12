Driver of student transportation van facing careless driving charge after 2021 death of 69-year-old woman in Lancaster County

Police say Lori Kempisty stopped at a four-way stop but failed to see Judith Breger who was crossing at a crosswalk on North State Street.

EPHRATA, Pa. — The driver of a student transportation van is being charged after she fatally struck a 69-year-old woman in Ephrata in October 2021, according to the police investigation.

According to court documents, Lori K. Kempisty, 47, of Ephrata, is facing one count of careless driving resulting in unintentional death.

Judith M. Breger, 69, was legally crossing at a crosswalk on North Street State on October 20, when Kempisty struck her with the unoccupied student transportation van. Three days later, Breger succumbed to her injuries and died.

During their investigation into the crash, police used multiple sources of evidence including footage from a camera in the van.

Based on the footage, police say Kempisty stopped at the four-way stop intersection of North State and Pine Streets and looked for other vehicles but failed to see Breger who was crossing the street at a crosswalk, before proceeding.

Police say "inattentional blindness" caused Kempisty's failure to see Breger.