Driver who fell asleep before killing construction worker charged with vehicular homicide

Aaron D. Miller, 34, of York has been charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly striking and killing a construction worker when he fell asleep at the wheel in May 2020.

Miller told police after the accident that he had been on his way to a doctor's appointment when the crash occurred. He claimed that he had been up since 5 p.m. the day before causing him to fall asleep while driving and that he had been working on an Air Force base all night prior to the crash.

The victim - Joshua Bishop, 35, of Marietta, was setting up work signs for a construction project, and was struck from behind as he was getting items out of the back of his work vehicle, according to FOX43's previous coverage.

As part of the investigation, Miller's cell phone was searched and no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

Miller's car was also searched and it was found that his car was traveling 36.7 mph while drifting slowly to the right during the five seconds prior to the crash. Miller did not apply his brakes and no effort was made to stop the crash, according to the affidavit.