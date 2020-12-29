Driver in Dec. 18 hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian in Lancaster County identified, police say

Derek Hulse, of Lititz, has been charged in connection to the incident, which left one man injured at Route 501 and East Newport Road in Warwick Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have identified the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left one person injured and lying on the side of a roadway on December 18.

Derek M. Hulse, of Lititz, has been charged with a felony count of accidents involving personal injury and a summary count of failure to render aid to a victim after an investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Investigators say the victim was found lying on the side of Route 501 and East Newport Road on Dec. 18. The victim was suffering from lacerations and extensive bleeding, and was unable to tell police what happened. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and continues to recover, police say.

Further investigation determined the man was struck by a vehicle, and that the operator of the vehicle left the scene without rendering aid or notifying authorities, police say.