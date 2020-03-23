Dover man accused of setting fire at restaurant

Justin Elicker, 35, allegedly set a fire outside the rear door of the Moonlight Cafe in Dover Township Friday night

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 35-year-old York County man is facing arson and related charges after he allegedly set fire to a Dover Township restaurant Friday night.

Justin Elicker, of Dover, is accused of setting a fire at the rear door of the Moonlight Cafe on the 4100 block of Carlisle Road, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The fire was detected around 10 p.m. The first officer to arrive on the scene discovered the fire near the rear door and a detached walk-in freezer. The officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, police say.

The Dover Township Fire Department also responded and helped further secure the scene, according to police.

The restaurant's owner later provided video footage of the incident to investigators, police say. The video depicted a suspect, later identified as Elicker, using a bag of aprons that were found on the back porch of the business to set the fire.

At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, members of the Dover Township Fire Department notified police that they spotted a man matching the suspect's description at a convenience store on the 4100 block of Carlisle Road, according to police.

Officers responded to the store to question the man, later identified as Elicker, and took him into custody.

Elicker was transported to York County Central Booking for arraignment on charges of arson, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person.