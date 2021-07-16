Woman convicted of first-degree murder will serve life sentence after running over her boyfriend in a van during argument in 2019

Dolly Hendrickes, 40, was found guilty of killing Andres Claudio Sr. after a two-day trial. Judge Richard A. Lewis imposed a sentence of life imprisonment Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township woman accused of killing her boyfriend by running him over with her van in 2019 was convicted of first-degree murder this week by a Dauphin County jury and will serve life in prison, prosecutors said Friday.

The jury determined that Dolly Hendrickes, 40, killed Andres Claudio Sr., 68, on Oct. 10, 2019. According to evidence presented at trial, the couple was arguing over family issues while driving on Cameron Street in Harrisburg in Hendrickes' van.

While the van was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets, Claudio exited the van in an attempt to get away from Hendrickes. As he walked onto a nearby median, Hendrickes drove the van across two lanes of traffic, struck Claudio from behind with the van, and dragged him about 25 feet before driving off.

She was apprehended by police at her Susquehanna Township home a short time after the incident.

Several civilian witnesses observed the crime and stayed with Claudio until police and EMS workers arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

After a two day trial, the jury convicted Hendrickes of first-degree murder. On Thursday, Judge Richard A. Lewis imposed a sentence of life imprisonment.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky and Deputy District Attorney Julia Jacobs prosecuted the case.