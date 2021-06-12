Dillsburg man to serve up to 45 months in prison for possessing a pipe bomb

The device, which was made out of PVC, was found in Cumberland County in Aug. 2020. Kevin Madziarek, 38, admitted to possessing it. He was sentenced on Dec. 3.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A 38-year-old York County man will serve up to 45 months in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a destructive device, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday.

Kevin Madziarek, of Dillsburg, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Connor on Dec. 3, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Madziarek previously admitted to possessing the device, which was made out of PVC pipe, along with an electrical box that could have activated it, Gurganus said.

The device was discovered in a wooded area in Cumberland County in Aug. 2020. It was capable of causing death, serious bodily injury, and property damage.

Madziarek's sentence includes a two-year term of supervised release following imprisonment.