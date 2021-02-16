Details emerge about Sunday night's deadly shooting in Strasburg, Lancaster County

Danielle Bewley, 29, allegedly told friends and family members she had "put four bullets" in her estranged husband, Mitchell Bewley, and threatened to kill herself.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County woman accused of shooting her estranged husband to death in a Strasburg parking lot Sunday night allegedly admitted to friends and family that she had "put four bullets in her husband" and was on her way home "to put one more in her head," according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by Strasburg Borough Police.

Danielle Elizabeth Bewley, 29, of Quarryville, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Sunday after a standoff with police at her Locust Lane home.

She allegedly shot and killed her estranged husband, Mitchell Bewley, in the parking lot of a PNC Bank on N. Decatur St. in Strasburg hours earlier.

Police responding to the report of an injured man at 5:36 p.m. discovered Mitchell Bewley lying near his 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck. The victim was deceased, police say.

A witness nearby began recording on his cell phone after hearing gunshots, according to police. The recording showed a gray Dodge Durango leaving the bank parking lot after the victim was shot, the complaint states.

At 5:35 p.m., police say, a man contacted police to report Danielle Bewley, with home he'd had a previous relationship, had just called him and said she had "put four bullets in her husband" and was on her way home to kill herself, police say.

The witness told police he knew Bewley had a 9mm handgun and drove a gray Dodge Durango. He provided police with Danielle Bewley's address.

At 5:44 p.m., police say, State Police and members of the Strasburg Borough Police Department were then dispatched to Danielle Bewley's home on Locust Lane, where they established a perimeter around the house.

At about 9 p.m., police say, a relative of Danielle Bewley told an officer that she spoke with her on the phone. Danielle Bewley allegedly told her she had shot her husband and was going to kill herself "because she will not live in prison."

The standoff with police ended at about 11:22 p.m., police say. State Police took Danielle Bewley into custody.