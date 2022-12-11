Derry Township School District teacher arrested, facing charges of child pornography

"Mr. Titzel has been placed on leave by the District, pending further developments and requirements under District and PDE policies and regulations."

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Derry Township School District teacher was arrested at his Camp Hill home on Friday for multiple charges of child pornography.

Arthur Neal Titzel, 52, is facing five counts of child pornography and one charge of criminal use of communication facility.

Titzel is listed as an 8th-grade American Cultures teacher at Hershey Middle School on their website.

The school district sent the statement below following his arrest.

"On Friday afternoon Derry Township School District was notified that the PA Attorney General’s Office brought forth charges against Mr. Arthur Titzel, and that he was arrested at his home. The PA Attorney General’s Office informed district officials that in its preliminary review, no district students are connected to the charges that have been filed. This is an active investigation.

Mr. Titzel has been placed on leave by the District, pending further developments and requirements under District and PDE policies and regulations.

As this is a personnel matter, the District is unable to provide any additional information at this time. The District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. If individuals have specific concerns in connection with this matter they should contact Ms. Sarah Karpel, Supervisor of Community Relations and Engagement, skarpel@hershey.k12.pa.us who will direct your concern to the appropriate administrator for support."