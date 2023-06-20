Dauphin County police searching for Hummelstown Planet Fitness theft suspect

The suspect allegedly stole multiple credit cards, along with $500, from a Planet Fitness in Hummelstown, Pa. on June 2.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The Derry Township Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole multiple credit cards and $500 in cash from a Planet Fitness in Hummelstown, Pa on June 2, 2023.

According to police, the suspect proceeded to use the stolen credit cards to purchase a MacBook Pro computer at Best Buy located on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to use the cards to purchase items from Rite Aid in Harrisburg, and Best Buy, Rite Aid and Ross Dress for Less in York; these transactions were ultimately declined, and didn't go through.