Dauphin County police searching for Hummelstown Planet Fitness theft suspect

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The Derry Township Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole multiple credit cards and $500 in cash from a Planet Fitness in Hummelstown, Pa on June 2, 2023.
According to police, the suspect proceeded to use the stolen credit cards to purchase a MacBook Pro computer at Best Buy located on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.
The suspect then allegedly attempted to use the cards to purchase items from Rite Aid in Harrisburg, and Best Buy, Rite Aid and Ross Dress for Less in York; these transactions were ultimately declined, and didn't go through.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department at 717-533-2057 Extention 3841, or by anonymously contacting the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.