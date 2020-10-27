Denver man facing possession of child pornography charges

Jonathan Granados, 21, is facing multiple charges after he was found in possession of over 100 videos and nearly 50 images of child pornography.

Jonathan Granados, 21, is facing four counts of possession of child pornography charges and one count of criminal use of communication facility after an investigation was conducted at his residence in the 900 block of Evergreen Street in Denver Borough.

In June 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from Dropbox Inc. regarding the uploading of 36 suspected images of child pornography.

The tip was forwarded to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, and a subsequent investigation began. It revealed that the images were uploaded from an address on Evergreen Street.

On September 9, police executed a search warrant at Granados' address, seizing a computer and phones.

A subsequent search of Granados' Dropbox account revealed 122 videos and 10 images of child pornography.

Police said they also found one video of beastiality.