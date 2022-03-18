Delaware man wanted after stealing 5 diamond rings from Lancaster jewelry store

East Hempfield Township Police say Michael Larbi, 23, of Dover, DE stole the rings from Valeska Jewelry on Jan. 16. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a 23-year-old Delaware man with stealing five diamond engagement rings from a jewelry store in an incident earlier this year.

Michael Larbi, of Dover, is charged with five counts of retail theft, police say.

He is accused of stealing the engagement rings from Valeska Jewelry on the 2900 block of Columbia Avenue on January 16, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

According to authorities, Larbi entered the store and told employees he was there to purchase an engagement ring. He selected five rings to view, police say.

An employee placed the rings in a tray so that Larbi could view them, but Larbi grabbed the tray and ran from the store, police claim.

The rings have an estimated value of $32,300, according to police.