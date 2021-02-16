Defrocked priest will serve 5 years of probation for molesting altar boys at Harrisburg church between 1997 and 2002

John Allen, 77, was sentenced today in Dauphin County Court as part of a plea arrangement with prosecutors. He must also register as a sex offender for life.

A defrocked Catholic priest from York County accused of molesting two boys in a Harrisburg church between 1997 and 2002 was sentenced to five years of probation Tuesday morning in Dauphin County court.

John Allen, 77, was charged with molesting the victims while they served as altar boys at St. Margaret Mary's Alacoque Church.

In addition to probation, which was arranged as part of a plea agreement with the county district attorney's office, Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo ruled that Allen must register as a sex offender with State Police for the rest of his life and will undergo perpetual sex offender counseling. His neighbors will also be informed of his crimes as part of his sentencing.

Allen pleaded guilty to several counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors in exchange for the sentence.

Allen is one of more than 300 priests named in a state grand jury report released in 2018 that accused them of molesting children in parishes across the state.

More than 1,000 people, most of them children, were sexually abused in six Pennsylvania diocese over several decades, according to the grand jury investigation.

Allen is accused of grabbing one of his accusers' buttocks on several occasions between 1999 and 2002, when the victim was between the ages of 10 and 13.