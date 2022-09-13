One dead in York County stabbing; second victim injured

Authorities say one person is dead and another is injured after a stabbing in Springettsbury Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead and another is injured after a stabbing in York County.

Authorities say they received reports of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township around 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Officials say one person is injured and another is dead. The York County Coroner's Office has responded to the scene.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as officials remain on scene investigating.