Police investigating after man dies from apparent gunshot wound in York

Authorities say that a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in York, and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in York.

Authorities say on March 30 around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the rear of a residence in the 700 block of W. Philadelphia St. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 48-year-old man who was deceased after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed at a later date.

Police are still investigating the incident.