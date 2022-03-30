Police investigating after man dies from apparent gunshot wound in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in York.
Authorities say on March 30 around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the rear of a residence in the 700 block of W. Philadelphia St. for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, police say they found a 48-year-old man who was deceased after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials say an autopsy will be performed at a later date.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.