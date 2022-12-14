Columbia man arrested in deadly November shooting

James Pilgrim Jr., 29, is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting. Authorities say those charges are forthcoming.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a Columbia man in connection to a late November shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

James Pilgrim Jr., 29, is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting. Authorities say those charges are forthcoming.

On Nov. 30 around 10:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of N. Second St. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, investigators found two men suffering from gunshot wounds sitting in a 2014 Dodge Challenger that was parked outside on N. Second St.

Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his thigh, while another victim, later identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis, was found dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was able to determine that Lewis died from a single gunshot entering his torso.

Authorities were able to review footage from several private cameras in the area of the shooting, and depicted Pilgrim Jr. walking toward the Challenger before running away shortly after.

Further investigation led police to identify Pilgrim as the man in the video through facial tattoos and they learned he had been living at a home in the 300 block of N. Second St. in Columbia.

On Dec. 12, State Police conducting surveillance at the home say they saw Pilgrim Jr. exit the home and was pulled over driving on Route 30 eastbound and taken into custody.