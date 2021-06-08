Coroner: Deadly Steelton fire was a triple-murder suicide

A 36-year-old man and his two children were killed in the blaze, which was set by his father, who is accused of setting the fire that claimed all four of their lives

The deadly fire that claimed the lives of four people in Steelton last week was deliberately set as part of a triple-murder suicide, the Dauphin County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, coroner Graham Hetrick said the fire was set by Jafar Afshar, 67.

The victims were Jafar Afshar's 36-year-old son, Saeed, his 8-year-old grandson, and his 5-year-old granddaughter, Hetrick said.

Jafar Afshar also died in the blaze, according to Hetrick. His death was ruled a suicide, while the deaths of Saeed Afshar and the two children were ruled homicides.

All four people died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation, Hetrick said.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 6 along South Front Street in Steelton. It was reported by a passerby.

The fire originated in an apartment above the Raja Mart convenience store.

Firefighters responded to the scene within minutes, but were unable to rescue the victims inside.