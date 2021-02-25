Crash in Pequea Township leaves one dead, child hospitalized

A 62-year-old male from Holtwood, Pa. is dead after hitting another vehicle.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pequea Township Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Feb 24 in the 3500 block of Willow Street Pike South in Pequea Township.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that a 2013 Toyota Highlander had pulled over to the shoulder of the right side of the roadway. A 2009 Chevy HHR driven by a 62-year-old male from Holtwood, Pa. struck the rear of the Highlander.

The Highlander reportedly contained the driver and three passengers.

An 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the HHR was also transported to the hospital where he later died. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.