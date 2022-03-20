Officials investigating death of man missing for a week in Lancaster County

Officials say 31-year-old West York man Edgardo Melendez was found dead near the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on March 19.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man who was missing for a week was found dead in Lancaster County on Saturday.

Officials say 31-year-old Edgardo Melendez of West York, was found dead near the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on March 19.

Melendez was last seen on March 13, and was reported missing the following day.

According to officials, Melendez's car, a blue 2014 Mazda3 with the the license plate LWC276, is missing.