Man steals ambulance in DC while paramedics attended to patient

WASHINGTON — Police need help to identifying a man who carjacked a D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services ambulance with a gun Saturday morning, according to D.C. Police.

D.C. Police said the suspect placed his hand on his gun and made threats to D.C. Fire and EMS personnel who were inside the ambulance.

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. and Chicago Street, Southeast.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the suspect walked up to the D.C. Fire and EMS personnel operating the ambulance, who were responding to a report of an injured person at the location.

The suspect went to the back of the parked ambulance, entered the emergency vehicle, and place his hand on the handgun he was carrying in his waistband.

The suspect threatened the victims and the emergency response personnel. The D.C. Fire and EMS personnel and the others exited out of the ambulance without further harm.

MPD seeks a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense of a DC Fire and EMS ambulance that occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and Chicago St., Southeast.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/uABvYPOKhP pic.twitter.com/xrFCPghdS0 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 5, 2022

The man fled the scene in the ambulance. D.C. Fire and EMS personnel were not injured during the incident.

The vehicle was later found, police said. The suspect is still at large.

This cases remain under investigation. Anyone who can identify the man, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.