Prosecutors allege that the victim felt she could not come forward because Johnson was threatening her and her mother's lives.

WASHINGTON — A Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) appeared in court Friday accused of sexually abusing a young girl for more than a year.

According to a press release from MPD, 28-year-old Charles Johnson II is accused of sexually abusing an unidentified girl between January 2020 and September 2021 in D.C.

Detectives from the MPD Youth and Family Services Division are investigating the allegations and arrested Johnson Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Child Sex Abuse.

Johnson appeared before a judge Friday and pleaded not guilty.

The officer was allegedly in a relationship with the 11-year-old girl's mother at the time the abuse occurred. Officials claim Johnson sexually abused the girl multiple times over the course of more than a year.

A defense attorney for Johnson claims some of the allegations are from now-deleted Snapchats that were provided to authorities.

A judge ordered Johnson be held without bond and stay at least 100 years away from the victim and her family.

Johnson has been a sworn member of the Department since 2019. MPD says he was assigned to the First District. The department claims Johnson's police powers have been revoked and he has been placed on administrative leave.

