Dauphin County woman charged with aggravated assault of three children

Sharrita Terrell, 27, is facing a number of charges after State Police say she hit three children with a stun-gun and household items

A Dauphin County woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted three children at a home in Halifax.

Sharrita Terrell, 27, Halifax, was reported to State Police and Dauphin County CYS in February, 2020.

According to State Police, an investigation uncovered that she assaulted three children ages 12, 11 and 9 with a stun-gun, hangers, belts, and a frying pan over the course of around two years.

The children were taken from the home and placed in CYS custody.

Terrell is also accused of trying to obstruct the investigation by asking other people to try and get the children to lie about the details of the assaults, according to police.

Sharrita Terrell is charged with six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of use of an incapacitation device.