Crime

Dauphin County man charged with exposing himself to five-year-old victim: police

Aaron Cunigan, 22, was allegedly caught exposing himself to the girl by her grandfather.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Borough Police Department announced the arrest of a man following a sexual assault incident with a child. 

Aaron Cunagin, 22, was arrested and is currently facing the following charges: rape of a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure. 

The alleged assault occurred in the area of Pineford Apartments in Dauphin County on Aug. 24 at 3:36 p.m.

Cunigan was allegedly caught exposing himself to the five-year-old victim by the girl's grandfather. 

According to the victim's statement, this is not the first time Cunigan has exposed himself to her, alleging that it may have happened up to five times. 

Cunigan was arraigned at Dauphin County Booking and was remanded to the Dauphin County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $150,000 bail.

