Dauphin County police urge residents to lock their cars amid surge in thefts

The burglaries allegedly occurred during the overnight and early morning hours of June 7. Most of the cars were in the areas of Maple Road and Adelia Street.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are urging residents to lock their cars after a string of vehicle thefts.

The burglaries allegedly occurred during the overnight and early morning hours of June 7. Most of the cars were in the areas of Maple Road and Adelia Street in the Borough and were left unlocked, according to the Middletown Borough Police Department.

Officers are reminding the public to make sure their cars are locked and valuable are removed when their car is unattended, particularly on the street or in an easily accessible driveway.