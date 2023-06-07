x
Crime

Dauphin County police urge residents to lock their cars amid surge in thefts

The burglaries allegedly occurred during the overnight and early morning hours of June 7. Most of the cars were in the areas of Maple Road and Adelia Street.
Credit: highwaystarz - stock.adobe.com
Car Thief Trting Door Handle To See If Vehicle Is Unlocked

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are urging residents to lock their cars after a string of vehicle thefts. 

The burglaries allegedly occurred during the overnight and early morning hours of June 7. Most of the cars were in the areas of Maple Road and Adelia Street in the Borough and were left unlocked, according to the Middletown Borough Police Department

Officers are reminding the public to make sure their cars are locked and valuable are removed when their car is unattended, particularly on the street or in an easily accessible driveway. 

Anyone with information related to the thefts has been asked to contact Middletown Borough Police at 717-558-6900 or by submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH. 

