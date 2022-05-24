Dauphin County Police seek assistance in solving 2019 Highspire robbery

If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a robbery suspect from 2019.

On March 19, 2019, around 12:45 a.m., the Highspire Police Department was dispatched to Dr. K's Food Mart at the 600 block of Second Street in Highspire for the report of a robbery.

The suspect reportedly had minutes earlier followed the store clerk into the store, telling the employee he had a gun. The suspect then led the employee behind the counter and instructed the employee to empty the cash register.

After retrieving all the money from the register, the suspect fled on foot from the same door he used to enter the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5’5” and 5’9” tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt turned inside out, dark pants, tan Timberland boots, red and white baseball batting gloves, and the lower half of his face was covered.

If you have any information that could assist police in identifying the suspect in this robbery you are encouraged to submit a tip through the Crime Watch portal or contact Detective Richard Iachini at 717-780-6200.