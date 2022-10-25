x
Dauphin County police searching for two suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card

The two suspects reportedly created a distraction at a Home Goods in order to take the victim's wallet from her purse.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. 

According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. 

The two suspects reportedly created a distraction in order to take the victim's wallet from her purse. 

The victim's credit cards were immediately used at local businesses, charging approximately $10,000 in merchandise. 

Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect or with information about the incident has been asked to contact Officer Brook at 717-558-6900 or by email at lbrook@lowerpaxton-pa.gov. 

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH website. 

