Dauphin County police searching for suspects in $4,000 theft of elderly woman

Soon after the interaction, the victim noticed her credit card was missing and the charges exceeded $4,000.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are attempting to identify two suspects following the robbery of an elderly woman.

According to the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police, on Jan. 27 an elderly woman reported a credit card stolen from her purse while she was out shopping. Fraudulent charges were then reported to her account.

The victim told police that while she was out shopping, she was approached and distracted by the pictured suspects.

Soon after the interaction, the victim noticed her credit card was missing and the charges exceeded $4,000.