Dauphin County police searching for man accused of aggravated assault, terroristic threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a man accused of aggravated assault.

On Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10:45 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon.

Officers at the scene located the female victim, who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A following investigation revealed that Kevin Susewell allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the scene before police arrived. He has been charged with one count of aggravated assault for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Susewell is also wanted for two previous incidents involving simple assault, theft and terroristic threats charges.

Anyone with information on Susewell's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.