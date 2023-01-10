Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect

Police took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property.

The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.

According to surveillance footage, it is believed that a dark-colored Ford pickup truck with lighter-colored bottom trim and fender flares, chrome front bumper and overhead amber cap lights drove onto the median, traveling west on East Chocolate Avenue.

The following videos captured the incident from two angles:

After driving over the bollard lights, the truck traveled west in the east lanes of Chocolate Avenue and approached a Schmidt's Bakery delivery truck that was traveling east.

The pickup truck then veered into the center crossover lane near the Melt Spa and made a left turn on Cocoa Avenue.

The truck should have moderate damage to the front end and possible undercarriage damage as well.