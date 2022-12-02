Harrisburg police searching for man charged with criminal homicide

Calvin Waller Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for a man charged with criminal homicide.

Calvin Waller Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime.

According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Locust Street for a report of a dead body.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside the basement. Authorities opened an investigation into his death and on Dec. 1 the Dauphin County Coroner's Office ruled it a homicide.

The coroner's office said the victim's death was caused by trauma to the body. Officers quickly identified Waller Jr. as a suspect, according to reports.