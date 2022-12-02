Harrisburg police searching for man charged with criminal homicide

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for a man charged with criminal homicide.
Calvin Waller Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime.
According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Locust Street for a report of a dead body.
Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside the basement. Authorities opened an investigation into his death and on Dec. 1 the Dauphin County Coroner's Office ruled it a homicide.
The coroner's office said the victim's death was caused by trauma to the body. Officers quickly identified Waller Jr. as a suspect, according to reports.
Anyone with information on this investigation or Waller Jr.'s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.