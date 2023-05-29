Possible cruelty towards animals reported in Middletown, police investigating

Homeowners told police they located multiple small arrows in their backyard and also found a dead robin with an arrow through it on their driveway.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are investigating reports of animal cruelty in Middletown.

According to the Middletown Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Adelia Street on Friday, May 26.

The homeowners told police they had located multiple small arrows in their backyard and had also found a dead robin with an arrow through it on their driveway.

According to police, the arrows are extremely sharp blow darts which can cause considerable injury. The darts can be propelled from long distances away with the right blow dart gun or apparatus.