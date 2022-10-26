Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000

Evidence reportedly determined that over $21,000 had been taken from the association by its president, Tracy Latham.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.

Latham allegedly admitted to his wrongdoing and showed remorse.

He was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.