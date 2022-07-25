Dauphin County man stole over $10,000 from his grandma: police

Kevin Martz, 35, is facing several charges of forgery, identity theft, and unlawful taking for allegedly stealing $10,800 from his grandmother.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man allegedly stole over $10,000 from his grandmother, according to police.

Kevin Martz, 35, from Lykens Township, has been charged with stealing $10,800 from his 86-year-old grandmother. Beginning on April 26, Martz allegedly issued himself 27 checks from his grandmother's bank account.

Martz also allegedly stole his grandmother's bank statements via the mail so she wasn't able to see the transactions taking place, according to police.