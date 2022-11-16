Dauphin County man held captive and threatened to kill victims during burglary: police

Matthew Lentz, 23, reportedly held two victims hostage, a 23-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl and threatened to kill them.

LYKENS, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is facing burglary and assault charges after allegedly threatening to kill two victims in a robbery.

According to police, Matthew Lentz, 23, from Williamstown entered a home on the 1100 block of Specktown Road in Lykens Township during the night.

He reportedly held two victims hostage, a 23-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl and threatened to kill them.

During the incident, Lentz allegedly discharged his firearm inside the home.

Police say he then fled the scene but was taken into custody by responding officers.

Lentz has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Lentz was arraigned by Judge Margerum and bail was denied. He has been transported and remanded to Dauphin County Prison.