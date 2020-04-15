Dauphin County man charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder after shots-fired incident Tuesday

David Deibert, 18 was driving the suspect vehicle involved in a shooting that damaged another car Tuesday night in Lower Paxton Township, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police have charged a suspect with conspiracy to commit attempted homicide and related offenses stemming from a shots-fired incident that occurred Tuesday night.

David Deibert, 18, is also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection to the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Ridgeview Drive.

According to police, officers dispatched to the area for the report of a shots-fired incident found two victims, who were uninjured, and a vehicle damaged by gunshots.

Police were able to identify the vehicle used by the suspects in the incident, and located it a short time later when it was involved in a traffic accident in Harrisburg.

Deibert was driving the vehicle at the time, police say.

He was taken into custody, arraigned on the charges, and remanded to Dauphin County Prison without bail.