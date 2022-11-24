x
Dauphin County man charged with assaulting, strangling two-year-old

David Christopher Thomas, 33, from Wiconisco was arrested for aggravated assault against a child less than six and other related charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a two-year-old. 

David Christopher Thomas, 33, from Wiconisco was arrested for aggravated assault against a child less than six, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, according to Pennsylvania State Police

Thomas allegedly physically assaulted the two-year-old victim, causing significant physical injuries from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4. 

The victim was treated as a result of the incident at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. 

Thomas was arrested on Nov. 22, he was transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled. 

