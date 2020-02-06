Dauphin County man charged in alleged road rage incident

Benjamin Mallet, 22, is accused of pointing a handgun at the driver of another vehicle Sunday night in Lykens Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old Dauphin County man was charged Tuesday in what State Police are calling a road rage incident in Lykens Township.

Benjamin Mallet, of Lykens, is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, harassment, and several traffic violations in the incident, which occurred Sunday at 8:51 p.m. in the area of South Crossroads Road.

According to police, Mallet approached the victim's vehicle at a high rate of speed, began tailgating, and flashed his vehicle's high beams at the other vehicle repeatedly. The victim's vehicle, which was occupied by a 16-year-old girl, a 48-year-old man, and three children, pulled to the shoulder of the road to let Mallet's vehicle pass, police say.

Mallet allegedly turned his vehicle south on Crossroads Road, which was the same route the victim's vehicle had to take to get home, police say.

When the victim also turned onto the road, they encountered Mallet's vehicle, which was stopped in the middle of the road, police say. Mallet then allegedly exited his vehicle, approached the victim's car, and brandished a firearm, which he pointed at the victim's head, according to police.

Mallet then fled the scene, police say.