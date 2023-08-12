x
Crime

Dauphin County man arrested and facing charges for sexual crimes against children

Dylan Ruppert is in Dauphin County Prison after the judge denied him bail for being "a threat to society".
Credit: FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested on Friday in Halifax Township after an investigation into child pornography.

On Friday, troopers executed a search warrant at the home of Dylan Garron Ruppert, 27, for the possession and dissemination of child pornography based on information from the FBI. 

Ruppert was arrested after police found child pornography in his home.

Charges against Ruppert include criminal solicitation of photograph/film/depicts on computer of sex act, child pornography, and criminal solicitation of unlawful contact with a minor - sexual exploitation.

He is in Dauphin County Prison after the judge denied him bail for being "a threat to society".

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

