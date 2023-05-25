Dauphin County man arrested after allegedly disabling two cars and crashing into building during argument

Andrez Q. Laboy Jr., 25, had allegedly gotten into an argument with another person in the parking lot of the apartment building just before the incident.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police have charged a man after he allegedly crashed into a car, displaced two families in an apartment building and pulled two guns.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, on May 23 at 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the Caledonia Building, inside of Gate 4, Briacrest Garden Apartments for a report of a crash and possible shots fired.

At the scene, it was learned that Andrez Q. Laboy Jr., 25, had allegedly gotten into an argument with another person in the parking lot of the apartment building.

The other person reportedly attempted to leave by driving away in their car when Laboy chased them down in his car and purposely rammed the car with his own, multiple times, in the parking lot.

The victim's vehicle crashed and became disabled, according to police. Laboy's car then crashed into the Caledonia apartment building before it, too, became disabled.

Laboy then allegedly left the car, holding out a handgun and pointing it at another person associated with the victim.

There was a short argument before Laboy retrieved a second handgun from his car and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

No shots were fired and most of the people involved in the incident previously knew each other.

One person complained of a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Police also reported that two families were displaced from their apartments due to the structural damage sustained when Laboy crashed his car into the building.