Swatara Township police arrest man in connection to unresponsive five-month-old

Kahlil Stewart, 22, was arrested by police after the child was found unresponsive on Monday, Aug. 29.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department announced the arrest of a Dauphin County man accused of the aggravated assault of a child on Thursday.

Kahlil Stewart, 22, was charged with aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault- victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older, and endangering the welfare of children- parent, guardian, or other committed the offense.

The department was dispatched to a home on the 5000 block of Franklin Street in Swatara Township to assist EMS with an unresponsive five-month-old boy on Monday, Aug. 29.

According to police, the child was suffering from traumatic injuries. He was transported to the Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center. Upon arrival at the hospital, he did not have a pulse.

According to the affidavit, medical professionals were able to bring back a heartbeat, but the child had to be revived several more times throughout his initial arrival.

Tests of the child found that there was bleeding in his brain, and his condition was listed as serious/critical.

A joint investigation by Swatara Township police, the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office and the Dauphin County Children and Youth Services determined that Steward caused the child's injuries.

He allegedly told police that he found the child and "smacked him around and shook him." After the child's mother dropped him off with Stewart, he was the only caregiver of the boy.

According to the affidavit, the child is at the PICU at the Hershey Medical Center and is currently in a drug-induced coma, vented with dialysis due to multiple organ failures. He has reportedly shown no purposeful movements or responses since his arrival.