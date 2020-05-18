Dauphin County man accused of posting intimate photos of woman on Facebook without her permission

Kyle Graver, 24, of Millersburg, is charged with unlawful dissemination of intimate photos, police say

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A 25-year-old Dauphin County man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say he posted intimate images of a woman on his Facebook page.

Kyle S. Graver, of the 500 block of Boyd Street, Millersburg, is charged with one count of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, according to Millersburg Police, who investigated after the woman contacted them to complain on March 24.

Police say the woman reported that Graver, a former acquaintance, posted the photos without her permission. She had shared the photos while they were in a relationship, the victim claimed, and was angry that he had disseminated them on social media. She provided police with screenshots of Graver's Facebook profile that showed he had posted the photos.

Police obtained a search warrant for Graver's Facebook information, and determined that he did post the images, and that they were viewed by several others.