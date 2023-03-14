Dauphin County Crime Stoppers announces big tip reward increase

The minimum reward for tips leading to a successful arrest will increase from $200 to $400 and the maximum reward will jump from $2,000 to $4,000.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County Crime Stoppers announced an increase to their rewards for tips.

As inflation takes a bigger bite out of household budgets, Crime Stoppers of Dauphin County has stepped up to take a bigger bite out of crime by raising rewards for tips leading to arrests.

Beginning in 2023, the minimum reward for tips leading to a successful arrest will increase from $200 to $400 and the maximum reward will jump from $2,000 to $4,000.

A crime's severity and the tip's value in making an arrest is used to determine the size of the award.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo hopes the added incentive will continue to keep neighborhoods safe.

"As the cost of living has increased, Crime Stoppers has appropriately increased the amount of the rewards," Chardo said. "Through Crime Stoppers, we have solved crimes, including murders, that would have remained unsolved."

From 1986 through July 2022, Dauphin County Crime Stoppers received 7,343 tips, resulting in 899 rewards totaling $237,710. The tips led to 1,516 arrests, 2,529 cases cleared, and $1.16 million in property recovered.

Crime Stoppers provides an average of 25 rewards annually, totaling around $6,600. Twice in the past six years, rewards exceeded $10,000 and $16,000 annually.

“Our board believed that now was the right time to increase our rewards for those in our community who are assisting our crime-fighting efforts,’’ said Chairman Barry Ramper II. “We are always grateful for the eyes and ears of the community because their value is hard to quantify. They have often proven to be the key to a crime solved, and justice served.”