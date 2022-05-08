Dauphin County couple charged after police find unresponsive 1-year-old

Police and responding EMS found the child covered in bruises and suffering from a weak pulse.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with multiple crimes against a 1-year-old.

Brandi L. Sheesley, 35, and Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, have been charged with aggravated assault- victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, endangering the welfare of children- parent/guardian/other commits offense and aggravated assault- attempted to cause injury with extreme indifference, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 3, police responded to a call of an unresponsive 1-year-old at an apartment in Williamstown Borough.

Police and responding EMS found the child covered in bruises and suffering from a weak pulse. The child was flown to Hershey Hospital.

At the hospital, doctors discovered that the child had multiple brain bleeds and significant bruising on her face, back, and neck. Medical professionals determined that the injuries were not from an accident and were intentionally caused.

McClucas, the boyfriend of Sheesley, initially denied having involvement with the injuries, but later admitted to having anger issues that would lead to the abuse.

McClucas allegedly admitted to openly smacking the child across the face, squeezing and digging his fingers into her abdomen while bathing her, and grabbing her face to keep her head still while brushing her hair, according to the criminal complaint.

Allegedly, McClucas was aware of the child's head trauma and did not seek help for two days.

Sheesley, the mother of the child, admitted to smacking the child herself but alleged it wasn't hard enough to leave bruises. She alleged that the lighting in the house was different and she didn't realize her daughter had sustained such significant bruising.

Sheesley alleged that she thought McClucas was causing the damage but wasn't sure, so she never said anything.

McClucas is a volunteer firefighter with Liberty Hose C. No. 1 in Williamstown. The company released the following statement about the incident:

As of this date and time, we were made aware of an incident involving one of our active members. The fire company is not involved as this is an isolated incident. We will not answer questions, cause speculations or allow any mention of the incident on this [Facebook] page. We are working diligently and in full cooperation with PSP.