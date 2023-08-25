2 Dauphin County men arrested for $2 million bank fraud scheme

Tyreese Lewis, 22, and Carl Gonzalez, 19, allegedly targeted financial institutions and customers in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York Counties.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Dauphin County men have been arrested in connection to a bank fraud scheme that scammed financial institutions and customers out of $2 million, Attorney General Michelle Henry today announced.

Tyreese Lewis, 22, of Harrisburg, and Carl Gonzalez, 19, of Highspire, allegedly impersonated both bank employees and customers to carry out their thefts. They targeted financial institutions and customers in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York Counties, investigators said.

“This was an elaborate scheme that involved impersonation of both bank employees and consumers to obtain personal information that enabled the defendants to steal millions of dollars,” Henry said. “I commend everyone involved in the still-ongoing investigation, which began many months ago and included meticulous analysis of bank records and transactions. My office is committed to holding fully accountable everyone involved in this far-reaching scheme.”

Prosecutors say the duo withdrew money from accounts or used stolen debit card information to purchase gift cards, which they bought in efforts to conceal the thefts. Lewis, Gonzalez and their coconspirators allegedly made purchases at a variety of locations, including department/apparel stores and gas stations, and reimbursed many gift cards for cash.

Investigators were able to seize and analyze cell phones that allegedly revealed hundreds of potential consumer targets, as well as communications about the theft scheme.

“All identity theft-related crimes cause significant financial stress for the victims, and often have long-term repercussions lasting months, if not years, to rectify,” said Pennsylvania State Police Captain James Cuttitta, Commander of the Special Investigations Division, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “I’m proud of the work our investigators have done and thankful for the support from the Office of Attorney General.”

Lewis was recently arrested in Los Angeles and incarcerated without bail after being arraigned in Dauphin County. Gonzalez's bail was set at $10,000 unsecured after being arrested and arraigned yesterday.