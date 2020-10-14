York man charged with attempted murder after injuring baby in his care, police say

Daryl Brown, 22, is accused of injuring the child, who is on life support at Hershey Medical Center with a brain injury, broken ribs, and a ruptured spleen

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been charged with attempted homicide after police say he severely injured a two-month-old child in his care on Monday.

Daryl Carletto Brown, 22, of the 100 block of West Jackson Street, was charged after he allegedly admitted to police that he abused the child during an interview, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Brown allegedly said he "had anger problems" and that the child's injuries were "his fault," the complaint states.

The child is currently on life support at Hershey Medical Center after suffering a severe brain injury, along with bruised and broken ribs and a ruptured spleen, according to police.

Officers began investigating Monday morning after being dispatched to Brown's home for the report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was transported to York Hospital via ambulance, and later airlifted to Hershey Medical Center after the severity of his injury was discovered.

The child's mother told police she left the baby with Brown at their home around 5:45 a.m. while she went to her mother's house down the street.

Brown allegedly called her at 6:01 a.m., asking her to return home quickly because the baby had choked on his formula. The woman returned home to find the baby unresponsive, police say.

Brown gave police a similar account of events, but later admitted that the child's injuries were his fault, according to police. He then described how he held the child upright on his leg and violently bounced him because the child "wouldn't shut up," police say.