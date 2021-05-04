Suspect charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old boy in York

Darryl Peeples, 37, is charged with attempted homicide in connection to the shooting, which occurred last Monday on the 100 block of S. Newberry St.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for the suspect charged with attempted homicide in connection to a shooting last week that left a 13-year-old York boy injured.

Darryl Peeples, 37, of York, was charged after an investigation of the incident, which occurred at about 6:41 p.m. on March 29 on the 100 block of S. Newberry St., police say.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Police are attempting to locate Peeples. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York Police at (717) 849-2204 or (717) 846-1234.