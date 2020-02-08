DA: Man sought in shots outside cigar store hurt in shootout

An officer was also wounded after Zabrowski opened fire.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say a man being sought in shots fired outside an eastern Pennsylvania cigar store following a dispute over wearing a mask in the establishment was later shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire that also wounded a police officer.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin told The (Allentown) Morning Call that police were trying to serve a warrant Saturday morning on 35-year-old Adam Zaborowski in Slatington, but he fled and later opened fire.

He was wounded but is expected to survive, and a Slatington officer had a minor injury.